State govt. efforts to revive hospitality sector hailed

Relaxations in Excise policy a major relief, say hoteliers, tourism associations

Hoteliers and tourism associations have hailed the government initiatives designed to support the hospitality industry, especially the recently announced GOs 272, 273 and 274 regarding the Excise policy.

The Andhra Pradesh Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) organised an online interactive session for hoteliers and tourism associations in the State with Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargav, to thank the government for all the initiatives and remedial measures taken in the Excise policy to provide relief to the hoteliers.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited Vasudev Reddy, representatives of AP Chambers, hotel owners and operators, tour operators and travel agents and representatives of hotel and restaurant associations.

The speakers hailed the government efforts to revive the travel and tourism industry, which significantly contributed to the State GSDP and created employment opportunities in the service sector industries.

They said the relaxations in the Excise policy was a major relief and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his considerate stand.

They welcomed the recent initiatives like the registration of hotels by the government, permission to operate boating activities, opening up of hotels and restaurants, archaeological sites, adventure sports activities and bars and related trade.

Plea to govt.

The hoteliers also appealed to the government to consider reduction in electricity charges, automatic renewal of licences and a stimulus package.

Pointing to the fact that the State was gifted with second longest coastline, rivers, backwaters and other water bodies which provide a vast potential for development of water-based tourism and adventure activities, they said an aggressive tourism policy coupled with swift implementation of initiatives would go a long way in helping to revive the sector.

Mr. Rajat Bhargav said the government was open and approachable and the Chief Minister regarded the tourism sector as one of the critical sectors for the economy.

Issues related to branding and brand ambassadors were also discussed at the meeting.