State govt. ‘diverting’ Endowment funds: TDP

NELLORE

17 June 2021 00:02 IST

The Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of diverting funds from the Minority and Hindu Religious and Endowments departments “arbitrarily and illegally” to implement the Navaratnalu schemes, including Vahana Mitra.

Addressing mediapersons here, TDP State unit official spokesman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy referred to a recent Madras High Court ruling in a similar case filed by one Rangarajan Narasimham of Srirangam and asserted that the government had no legal right to divert funds belonging to temples to other departments by promulgating GOs.

He objected to the latest GO RT 1335 issued by the State government on June 14 to allegedly divert ₹49 lakh from the Endowments department to the Vahana Mitra scheme.

It was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party government, which faced resource crunch, was laying its hands on the Endowment department kitty to fund welfare schemes, he said.