State govt. delaying handing over of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, alleges Bandaru

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 August 2021 01:29 IST

‘YSRCP leaders think that Naidu will get credit for them’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was cheating the beneficiaries of the TIDCO by failing to hand over the houses allotted to them in the past.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Murthy alleged that the names of the beneficiaries have been changed by the ruling party. He said that the TIDCO houses were nearly completed but could not be handed over to the beneficiaries by the TDP government in view of the election code.

All political parties, including the BJP, were demanding handing over of the completed houses to the beneficiaries but the State government was inordinately delaying it as the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would get credit for it, he alleged. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy took exception to the statements that AgriGold lands would be sold and houses would be constructed for the poor.

Referring to the statements of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana that Visakhapatnam would be made the Executive capital of the State, Mr. Murthy wondered as to how the city could develop when over ₹400 crore arrears were not paid to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC). He alleged that the funds, allocated to the GVMC under various heads, were diverted for other purposes. The situation was no different in other corporations and municipalities, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that no new roads were constructed and no new development works were taken up in the city during the last two years. Salaries of staff and pensions of retired employees were not being paid regularly and the Public Health Department was not provided bleaching powder. He alleged that ₹1,600 crore of the GVMC funds were diverted.