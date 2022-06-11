State govt. committed to farmers’ welfare, says vice-chief of Agri Mission

YSRCP govt. performed far better than the earlier TDP, says Nagi Reddy

While asserting that the State government was committed to the welfare and development of farmers, YSRCP Agriculture wing president and Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy said people would not take into account the provocative statements of Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who were politically rejected, with regard to crop holiday in the Konaseema region.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, he slammed the opposition parties for ‘conspiring against the State government’ in the name of crop holiday in the Konaseema region for their vested interests. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a committed leader who has fulfilled 96% of the poll promises,” he added.

Mr. Nagi Reddy said it was Mr. Naidu who had implemented Section 30 in the Konaseema region and “suppressed the farmers’ agitations” in the region when they announced a crop holiday. He said the Agriculture Mission would take any issue related to the Konaseema farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister and resolve them.

He listed out the promises made by Mr. Naidu before coming to power and said he had cheated farmers without fulfilling them. He questioned why Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan didn’t question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises. He said that the Chief Minister had fulfilled the promises made to farmers despite the financial constraints due to the pandemic. He said the Chief Minister had disbursed ̥₹23,875.59 crore into the accounts of farmers under the YSR Rytu Bharosa, provided free electricity to farmers for nine hours and implemented free insurance to farmers.

He said food grains production was 171.14 lakh tonnes in the three years of the current government’s term compared to 153.95 lakh in five years of the previous government’s tenure. Horticulture production had been 369 lakh mt in the past three years compared to 305.20 lakh during the previous government’s regime.

He listed out the drought-hit mandals during the previous government and said there was no drought-hit mandal in the YSRCP government’s tenure.