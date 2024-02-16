ADVERTISEMENT

State government’s reaction to ‘Rajadhani Files’ is knee-jerk, says TDP

February 16, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Former journalist Kalikiri Muralimohan, TDP’s candidate for the Puthalapattu assembly constituency, criticises the State government for staying the release of the film Rajadhani Files

A D Rangarajan
Former TV journalist and TDP candidate Kalikiri Muralimohan canvassing in Thavanampalle mandal of Puthalapattu constituency in Chittoor district on Friday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has termed as ‘knee-jerk’ the reaction of the State government to the latest Telugu film Rajadhani Files.

Kalikiri Muralimohan, a former TV journalist, who is the TDP’s candidate for the predominantly rural Puthalapattu assembly constituency in the Chittoor district criticised the government for staying the release of the film. “Rajadhani Files is a film that depicts the real-life situations that led to the destruction of Amaravati. The State government does not seem to believe in one’s basic right to express opinion and hence got the film stayed,” Mr. Muralimohan observed.

While criticising the government for failing to establish a capital after promising to develop three in the name of decentralisation, he warned that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would have to bear the brunt of the public ‘for all its misdeeds’. “The destructive government is also resorting to curbing transparency now,” he said while addressing the media in Chittoor on Friday.

Voter outreach

Instead of merely appealing to the voters to support him in the ensuing elections, the former journalist intends to build awareness among the masses on the pros and cons of choosing a candidate. “I believe in taking the message to the public, especially the unlettered masses. It will help the voters make an informed decision,” he asserts.

