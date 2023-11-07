State governments claiming credit for Central schemes, alleges Purandeswari

November 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has criticised the regional political parties that are in power in various States for “affixing their stickers on the Central government schemes, misleading the people”.

Addressing the media after inspecting the ongoing works at the Central University coming up at Janthuluru village of Bukkaraya Samudram mandal in Anantapur district, on November 7 (Tuesday), Ms. Purandeswari insisted that the political parties should acknowledge the support extended by the BJP-led Central government in the form of various welfare schemes. “The political parties should not claim the undue credit,” she said.

The Central University, promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, is coming up in 491 acres at Janthuluru village. Of the projected outlay of ₹711 crore, work related to ₹299 crore is underway. “The hostel building with a capacity to accommodate 700 girl students is going on, while two blocks are coming up for boys in the first phase,” said the BJP leader.

Ms. Purandeswari said the visit was necessitated by the ‘false claims’ made by certain parties that there was no progress in the Central University project. “There is no truth in the allegations that the BJP-led Centre is meting out a step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh. Our visit to the Central University site has proved this,” she said.

Asked about the delayed start of the project, Ms. Purandeswari blamed it on the State government. “It is for the State to hand over the land, build a compound wall and provide electricity connection so that the Centre can go ahead with the construction work. You (journalists) have to ask the State about the delay,” she said.

The BJP leader said that the Centre had offered “munificent support” to Andhra Pradesh in terms of sanctioning highways, railways and educational institutions as well.