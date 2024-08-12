The State government will resume the offering of Jala Haratito the Godavari and the Krishna rivers at their point of confluence near Vijayawada (Pavitra Sangamamat Ibrahimpatnam) in a month and has taken steps to develop it into a spiritual and tourist spot, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said in a Group of Ministers’ meeting on the subject at the Secretariat on Monday.

He said Jala Harati used to be organised at the Pavitra Sangamam in a grand manner during the TDP regime in 2014 - 19 but the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had shelved it. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to resuming and celebrating it like a festival.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana has been instructed to make necessary arrangements on a war-footing by coordinating with the Endowments, Water Resources, Energy and Police Departments, CRDA and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Ramnarayana Reddy said the Godavari Harati in Rajamahendravaram was intact and it would be made a grand spectacle like the one at Pavitra Sangamam, where atemple was planned to be constructed either by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams or by the Endowments Department.

Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, Director of Fire Services D. Murali Mohan and Vijayawada West DCP T. Hari Krishna were among those present.