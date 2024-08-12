GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government will resume Jala Harati at Pavitra Sangamamin a month, says Endowments Minister

‘Steps will be taken to develop the Godavari-Krishna confluence near Vijayawada as a spiritual and tourist spot’

Published - August 12, 2024 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Collector G. Srijana has been instructed to make necessary arrangements for launching the Jala Harati programme

NTR District Collector G. Srijana has been instructed to make necessary arrangements for launching the Jala Harati programme | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government will resume the offering of Jala Haratito the Godavari and the Krishna rivers at their point of confluence near Vijayawada (Pavitra Sangamamat Ibrahimpatnam) in a month and has taken steps to develop it into a spiritual and tourist spot, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said in a Group of Ministers’ meeting on the subject at the Secretariat on Monday. 

He said Jala Harati used to be organised at the Pavitra Sangamam in a grand manner during the TDP regime in 2014 - 19 but the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had shelved it. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to resuming and celebrating it like a festival. 

NTR District Collector G. Srijana has been instructed to make necessary arrangements on a war-footing by coordinating with the Endowments, Water Resources, Energy and Police Departments, CRDA and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. 

Mr. Ramnarayana Reddy said the Godavari Harati in Rajamahendravaram was intact and it would be made a grand spectacle like the one at Pavitra Sangamam, where atemple was planned to be constructed either by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams or by the Endowments Department. 

Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, Director of Fire Services D. Murali Mohan and Vijayawada West DCP T. Hari Krishna were among those present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.