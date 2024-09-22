State government will develop Rayalaseema by providing irrigation water to the stabilised ayacut of Handri Neeva main canal through irrigation canals, says Water Resources Minister

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said the government will turn Rayalaseema into `Ratanala Seema’ (land of prosperity) by providing irrigation water to the stabilised ayacut of Handri Neeva main canal through irrigation canals.

Mr. Ramanaidu inspected various irrigation canals and pump houses in Anantapur and Nandyal districts on Sunday along with the Irrigation Department officials. Along with Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya and Pathikonda MLA K.E. Syam Babu, the Minister participated in the Jala Harathi at Malyala Lift Irrigation scheme in Nandikotkur mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramanaidu said the government would increase the capacity of Handri-Neeva main canal and provide irrigation water to agriculture fields. “It is the previous TDP government which had constructed the Handri Neeva project, which is the longest project in Asia. Similarly, it is the TDP government which has constructed the Malyala Lift Irrigation scheme to pump 3,850 cusecs of water,’‘ he said.

The Minister said the previous government had ignored the project and it has now reached a stage where not even 20 tmc ft water can be provided to Rayalaseema even as the project has a capacity of 40 tmc ft. “The TDP government will bring the Handri-Neeva Project to its past glory and will also rectify all the mistakes that the YSRCP government had committed with regard to the irrigation sector,’‘ he said.

Mr. Ramanaidu said the previous government had allocated just 2% of funds to the irrigation sector in the Budget. “The previous TDP governments had spent ₹4,000 crore on the Handri- Neeva project and completed 90% of works. The YSRCP government failed to complete the balance 10% works,’‘ he said and added that he would tour Rayalaseema region twice in a month and ensure that the pending projects were completed.

Later, the Minsiter inspected the pump house at Jeedipalli in Beluguppa Mandal of Anantapur district. Speaking on the occasion, he said the irrigation sector was ignored in the past five years and only ₹500 crore has been spent on the Handri-Neeva project.