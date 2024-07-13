GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government likely to approve Relli village for construction of Central Tribal University

The government may confirm the site in its scheduled cabinet meeting on July 16 in Amaravati; the institute currently functions within the Andhra University campus in Vizianagaram

Updated - July 13, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The then minister R.V.S.K. Rangarao, S. Kota MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari at the foundation stone laid in Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal where Central Tribal University was proposed, on August 18, 2017.

The then minister R.V.S.K. Rangarao, S. Kota MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari at the foundation stone laid in Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal where Central Tribal University was proposed, on August 18, 2017. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State government is likely to finalise Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district as the location for the construction of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, according to Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani and S. Kota MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari. The government may confirm the site in its scheduled cabinet meeting on July 16 in Amaravati.

The previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government acquired 561.91 acres of land in Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals for the construction of the university, even though the former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government (2014-19) initiated construction of a boundary wall along the 526.24 acres in Relli village.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly assured Ms. Lalita Kumari that the government would finalise Relli village for the university as it is near Visakhapatnam —providing the best transport connectivity for professors and students who would visit the university frequently.

Ms. Sandhyarani’s acceptance to Relli village as the site assumes significance as the YSRCP government proposed the university to be constructed in her constituency of Saluru. During Mr. Naidu’s recent visit to Vizianagaram, she told the media that 551.91 acres of land acquired in Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals would be used to set up new industries.

Currently, the university functions within the Andhra University campus in Vizianagaram. Reportedly, the institute will introduce new courses in its curriculum if the government constructs a full-fledged campus with financial assistance from the Centre as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014.

