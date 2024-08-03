State government is planning to build house for every eligible poor person, says Minister

Minister for Information and Public Relations, and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that the State government is planning to build a house for every eligible poor person in the State. Speaking to the media at Manubolu in SPS Nellore district on the way from Vijayawada to Tirupati on Saturday evening, he said, “The previous YSR Congress Party-led government had not paid the bills to many of the beneficiaries who had built houses during the 2014-19. In the recently conducted review meeting of the Housing Department, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given clear orders to sanction the pending bills to those beneficiaries as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister has set a target to complete the construction of 1.25 lakh unfinished homes for the poor people across the State in 100 days. Steps will be taken to complete the rest of the houses by next March,” Mr. Parthasarathy said.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 1.0 scheme will end by next March and PMAY 2.0 will start from then onwards. The Minister said that houses will be sanctioned in PMAY 2.0 to all the deserving poor people in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The officials of Nellore District Housing Department are working well and achieving the goals set by the State government. Engineers and staff in the department are working hard to solve the problems of the beneficiaries.”

Housing Department officials in Manubolu urged the Minister to apply 62-year service rule to the housing corporation employees on par with the State government employees. They also sought promotions to the qualified AEEs as DEEs and convertion of the outsourcing staff as the contract staff.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that he will bring the request for 62-year service to the notice of the Chief Minister. He told the Housing Corporation Managing Director over the phone to take steps to fill the vacant posts of DEE by discussing with the Principal Secretary of the Housing Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.