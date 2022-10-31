‘State government has been supporting artisans hit by COVID-19 lockdown,’ says Minister

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao inaugurated the All India Craft Bazaar, a handloom-handicraft exhibition, at the Forest Department office in Srikakulam

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, on October 31 (Monday), said that the State government has been extending full support to protect the livelihoods of those artisans who were badly hit by the COVID-19 lock-down.

The Minister inaugurated the All India Craft Bazaar, a handloom-handicraft exhibition at the Forest Department office here and said that the artisans, with the givernment support could make quality products and sell them at affordable prices.

“It is great that a variety of good quality products are available at one place for the public who otherwise have to go to several shops to get them.”said Mr. Prasada Rao

“Buying products at such exhibitions would be of great help for the artisans who came from different States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharastra and West Bengal”Dharmana Prasada RaoAndhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

“Buying products at such exhibitions would be of great help for the artisans who came from different States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharastra and West Bengal,” he added

Visakha Artisans Development Society President Mohammed Nasim and Secretary Mohammed Saleem said that the exhibition would continue till February 6, 2023 at the same location.

The exhibition showcases sarees, handloom dresses, carpets, toys, wooden furniture, crockery and others.

“Compared to the market rates, the prices here are always less as there are no middlemen,” said Mr. Nasim.