State government failed to implement welfare schemes effectively, allege TDP minority leaders

December 20, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP Minority Cell State General Secretary Khadar Bhasha speaking at the media conference in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party Minority Cell State General Secretary Khadhar Bhasha has alleged that the State government had failed to effectively implement welfare schemes, including the Dulhan marriage scheme.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the YSRCP government increased the Dulhan scheme amount to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000, but it had not given even a single rupee to the needy.

“The Chandrababu government used to sanction ₹50,000 to all eligible persons (under the Dulhan scheme). The Muslim minorities were given ‘Ramzan Tohfa’ every year during the festival season. Important schemes are set aside by the Jagan government,” said Mr. Bhasha.

TDP Vizinaagaram City President Prasadula Lakshmi Prasad said that all the minority leaders would submit a memorandum to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Fort City on December 24. He noted that the grabbing of Wakf lands would also be brought to his notice through a detailed petition.

