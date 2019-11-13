State government committed to tribal welfare: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, who holds the tribal welfare portfolio, has said the State government set up an exclusive commission for the uplift of Schedule Tribes as promised in the YSRCP manifesto.

At a meeting of the Tribes Advisory Council of AP held here on Tuesday, Ms. Srivani said that the commission was formed to address the grievances of the people from the Scheduled Tribes.

“As long as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had one commission, the ST people complained that they were being given raw deal. Hence, the government set up an ST commission to serve the people in the tribal areas,” she said.

The Minister also said that the Council passed a resolution to consider revising the status of 545 villages from non-scheduled areas to scheduled areas because the tribal population were unable to benefit from the resources available in those villages.

Educational institutions

“The Chief Minister has also directed establishment of educational institutions in the tribal areas for the benefit of the tribal population. To this effect, a university and an engineering college will be set up at Saluru and Kurupam respectively in Vizianagaram district and a medical college in Paderu of Visakhapatnam district,” Mr. Srivani said, adding that super-speciality hospitals would be set up in seven Integrated Tribal Development (ITDA) areas.

Pelli kanuka

Ms. Srivani also said the Chief Minister announced ₹1 lakh for the brides of the Scheduled Tribes under the YSR Pelli Kanuka Scheme. She also said that the families of the tribal persons who died due to natural calamities would receive an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh.