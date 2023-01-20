ADVERTISEMENT

State government celebrates Yogi Vemana’s birth anniversary at Kondaveedu Fort

January 20, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani lighting the lamp during the Yogi Vemana birth anniversary celebrations at Kondaveedu fort in Palnadu district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani, on Thursday, said that recognizing the services of philosopher and poet, Yogi Vemana, to the society, the State government has taken a decision to organize his birth anniversary as a State Function

She attended the Yogi Vemana birth anniversary celebrations held at Kondaveedu Fort near Narasaraopet in Palnadu district on Thursday. This event was organised by the State government in coordination with the Bala Bharathi and Kondaveedu Kota Abhivrudhi Kamiti (Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee) here. 

On this occasion, Minister Rajani observed that the poems of Vemana are thought-provoking and inspiring for the people. Vemana’s poems have social, moral, satirical and mystical themes, she observed.  He also noted that there are references in the poems of Vemana that he belongs to the Kondaveedu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Government Whip in Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad opined that there is a need to carry forward Vemana literature to the present generation.

Kalli Sivareddy, the convener of the Fort Development Committee, said that Vemana’s poems expose the negative side of superstitions and create awareness among the public even today.

In this programme, Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar. L, Superintendent of Police Ravi Sankar Reddy and others attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US