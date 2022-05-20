State government allocates ₹400 crore for roads in Godavari region

Minister seeks report on cultivation of ‘Bondalu’ paddy variety

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja on Friday announced that ₹400 crore was being spent on laying new roads and repairing the existing roads under the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj Departments in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.

Addressing the ZPTC members and officials of Kakinada, East Godavari, Alluri Sitharamaraju districts during the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting here, Mr. Raja said 98 works were likely to be completed by June end in the Godavari region in the first phase.

“By the end of the 2022-23 financial year, the Godavari region will be blessed with a safest road network. A plan is being chalked out for the sanction new roads separately under the Roads and Buildings Department and Panchayat Raj department,” Mr. Raja said.

Report on paddy variety

BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna directed the Agriculture Department to submit a report on the cultivation of Bondalu paddy variety in the Godavari region. Bondalu (MTU 3626) is a Rabi variety.

“Since the 2021 Rabi season, the State government has stopped procurement of Bondalu variety after the Food Corporation of India has clarified that it will not accept it due to lack of demand for consumption and need. The State government still discourages the variety,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

“The agriculture department should submit a report on the cultivation of the Bondalu variety in the Godavari districts to understand the ground level scenario to design future policies,” said Mr. Venugopala Krishna.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha appealed to the Collectors and MLAs to convene a meeting to discuss the road map for better road connectivity.

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, ZP Chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao and other officials were present.