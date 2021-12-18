State giving priority to farm mechanisation, says Minister

Farmers training centres to be set up in three regions

The State government is giving top priority to farm mechanisation, innovation and doubling of farmers’ income, said Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day Agri tech exhibition organised at the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University at Regional Agricultural Research Station in Lam village, Mr. Kannababu said three training centres would be set up in three regions of Rayalaseema, Godavari and North Coastal region.

“Climate change in the future challenge and we should equip the farmers with the knowledge of soil fertility, soil conservation and soil testing. Farmers should know the challenge of climate change and should be able to plan for inter-cropping. The welfare of farmer is in the heart of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan ohan Reddy and the Chief Minister is ensuring that the interest of the farmer is protected from the seed stage,” said Mr. Kannababu.

The Minister said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras would be further strengthened and all information relating to agriculture would be available. The inputs from scientists too would be provided.

“No other government has done so much for the welfare of farmers as this government. The compensation for damaged crops is being paid in the same year and soon we will introduce online trading for all agricultural products . We are also experimenting and the cultivation of strawberry in Agency areas is giving good results,” said the Minister.

Vice Chairman of Agricultural Mission M.V.S. Nagi Reddy said agricultural produce was not matching with the demand of population growth. The lack of remunerative prices and decline in farm productivity still remain a challenge, he said.

Vice Chancellor of ANGRAU A Vishnuvardhana Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of YSR Horticultural University Janaki Ram also spoke.

An exhibition featuring the latest farm tools was the highlight of the day.