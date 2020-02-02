State given a raw deal, says YSRCP

Terming as disappointing the Union Budget for 2020-21, the YSR Congress Party has said that Andhra Pradesh got a raw deal in its allocations.

Speaking to reporters after the budget presentation in New Delhi, party general secretary and leader in Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said there was no mention of Special Category Status (SCS) for the State, a long-standing demand of the party. The party expected incentives and new schemes, but there was no such mention of them. Even the ₹24,350 crore assured for the development of seven backward districts was not taken into consideration.

The MP said Polavaram Irrigation Project should have been included in the list of Central projects for which funds were allocated. The injustice done to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the State had to be rectified and the Centre was obliged to explain how the Budget would address the need for providing basic amenities, he said.

There was no clarity on the Centre’s claim that the income of the farmers would be doubled, Mr. Reddy said. Since Andhra Pradesh was an agro-based State, the Centre had to make adequate allocation to the agriculture sector to achieve its goal of doubling the income of farmers. The 18% GST on online education was too high and should be reduced.

Projects

There was no allocation for new railway lines in Andhra Pradesh, neither were funds allocated for the development of airports. Andhra Pradesh should be given special allocation under comprehensive water supply scheme for the 100 water-stressed districts, he said.

However, the Union Budget was positive on some aspects. The changes made in the income tax regime were good. The decision to spend ₹2.38 lakh crore on irrigation projects and the allocation of ₹3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission were laudable, he said.

The Centre should allocate funds to the States with the concept of a holistic development of the country and not with a partisan view, Mr. Reddy added.