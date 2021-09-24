State gets pat from Central Waqf Council

Members of the Central Waqf Council have appreciated the State government for taking over 559.61 acres of Waqf land and protecting it.

Members Naushad, Haneef Ali, Munawari Begum and Darakhshan Andrabi visited the AP State Waqf Board office and conducted an inspection along with Minority Welfare Special Secretary Gandham Chandrudu and others.

According to a release, the members said that more than 50% of the waqf board properties were mapped.

They said that they would take up issues such as sanction of pending funds from the Centre and division of properties from the Telangana board.

A.P. Waqf Board chief executive officer S. Aleem and others were present.