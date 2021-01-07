State gets 12k tmcft of water after 30 years

It helped State take care of rabi crop needs entirely

Thanks to the copious rainfall all over Andhra Pradesh, and catchment areas in neighbouring States of rivers flowing in the State, the cumulative amount of water received by the State touched the 12,000-tmcft mark on Wednesday.

The landmark quantum of water received in 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh in a single water year was after a gap of 30 years.

According to officials in the Irrigation Department, the major contribution in the last 24 hours was 13.6 tmcft due to the rain in Chittoor and Nellore districts, and this entire quantum of water received in the rivers and reservoirs was either through flow from the neighbouring States or storage of rainwater on our landmass.

Statistics

According to the water audit statistics for the current water year (2020-21) from June 1, 2020, till January 6, 8.30 a.m., the rainfall contributed 6,085.71 tmcft., the inflows from other States contributed 5,922.46 tmcft and the total amount of water stored out of this quantum is only 869.05 tmcft in reservoirs - major and medium — groundwater and soil moisture.

The officials believe this was a boon for the State as it could take care of rabi crop needs entirely. The total water utilised so far for irrigation and industry, has been just 1,318.74 tmcft, with irrigation accounting for 1,224.03 tmcft ,domestic needs close to 59 tmcft. Evaporation is estimated at 3,397.06 tmcft and outflows from the State 4,831.23 tmcft. The total surface and sub-surface outflow have been calculated at 1,592 tmcft.

Quantum of water that got stored as groundwater was 139.46 tmcft, the water stored as soil moisture is estimated at 389.93 tmcft, the amount of water currently available in reservoirs, including geo-tagged Minor Irrigation tanks, is 278.61 tmcft.

Meanwhile, farmers served by the K-C Canal under the AIKS banner, have taken to the streets and are demanding the release of full quantum of water for their rabi crops as there was sufficient water available in Srisailam Reservoir under the Andhra Pradesh quota.