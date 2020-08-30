State gears up for Unlock 4.0

VIJAYAWADA

30 August 2020

‘Restrictions in containment zones will continue till September-end’

The State government is gearing up for Unlock 4.0 from September 1, the guidelines for which have already been issued by the Union government.

While allowing the phased reopening outside the containment zones, the Central government has stipulated that the States cannot impose local lockdown beyond the containment areas without prior consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Central government has also directed that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra- State movement of persons and goods, including those for cross land border trade under the treaties with the neighbouring countries.

No separate permission or approval, or e-permit will be required for such movements.

COVID-19 State nodal officer A. Srikanth said in a release that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions would remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

However, 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff could be called to the school at any time for online teaching, telecounselling and related work from September 21, subject to compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Students of Classes 9 to 12 would be allowed to visit schools voluntarily with the written consent of their parents / guardians for taking guidance from the teachers from September 21.

Open-air theatres would be allowed to open from September 21. Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other congregations not exceeding 100 persons would also be permitted from that date.

“Cinema theatres and swimming pools cannot be opened up to September 30. The restrictions in the containment zones will be intact till September-end,” he added.