State gearing up to handle spurt in COVID-19 cases

VIJAYAWADA

10 July 2020 23:27 IST

‘₹1 crore allocated to every district to improve facilities’

In all, 76 COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with a bed strength of 45,240 have been identified in all the districts in state, and at least 3,000 beds will be available in each district to treat asymptomatic and mild cases, according to M.T. Krishna Babu, State Coordinator for COVID-19.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Krishna Babu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reviewed the facilities at the quarantine centres, the CCCs and the district / State COVID hospitals in view of the increase in the positive cases due to relaxation of the lockdown guidelines in two phases.

“The State is gearing up to handle the increased number of virus cases,” he said, and added that each district was allocated ₹1 crore to improve toilet facilities, medical equipment, including mobile X-ray, ECG and other apparatus required for continuous monitoring of vital parameters of the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

Medical teams, with supporting nursing and paramedical staff, would manage each centre, and so far, 2,280 people with positive symptoms were accommodated in the CCCs. Another 5,874 patients were being given treatment at 74 COVID hospitals, and around 9,421 people were accommodated in 116 quarantine centres.

‘Quality food’

Special care was taken to serve quality food to the patients and provide proper sanitation, for which adequate number of sanitation workers had been deployed, he said. The menu comprised protein-rich items, and the government was spending ₹500 on it per person per day, he said.

Following reports on quality and quantity of food being supplied at the quarantine centres and the CCCs, a third-party check was conducted, and based on its feedback, the district Collectors and Joint Collectors were asked to improve the facilities wherever needed.

Mr. Krishna Babu said the Chief Minister had given clear instruction to clear all pending bills of sanitation, food and medical equipment without delay. He said the officials were taking the patients’ feedback on a daily basis for effective supervision of the facilities. The agencies and contractors roped in to lend services were stringently warned against any attempt to neglect their work.

The Joint Collector (Development, which includes the Health Department) has been asked to focus on maintenance of these centres to ensure speedy recovery of the patients, he added.