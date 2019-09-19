State funeral plan dropped after Kodela’s kin reject it

The mortal remains of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao were consigned to flames on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of family members and hundreds of Telugu Desam Party leaders, supporters and admirers.

Police personnel were deployed in strength to avert any untoward incident.

The government wanted to accord a State funeral for the late leader, but dropped the plan after the family rejected it outright. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam to make arrangements accordingly, keeping in mind the high constitutional post held by Siva Prasada Rao.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the government for imposing prohibitory orders in the area and at the same time deciding to accord a State funeral.

Hundreds of followers from across the State thronged the residence of the leader from where the body was taken in a flower-bedecked carriage to the crematorium. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as many of the supporters broke down on seeing the body.

People recollected how ‘Dr. Garu’ mustered all his resources to develop burial grounds of Hindus, Muslims and Christians. He was also instrumental in the development of roads and construction of resting places.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, chairman of the Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathiah, former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and Nakka Ananda Babu, and Telugu Desam MLA Karanam Balaram were among those present.