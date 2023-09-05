ADVERTISEMENT

State files SLP in SC against bail to TDP leaders 

September 05, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the SLP, the government said 47 police officers were seriously injured in the clash at Punganur in Chittoor district and another one lost his eye

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Challa Ramachandra Reddy, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and some others in the cases related to the violence that broke out during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent tour of Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

In the SLP, the government said 47 police officers were seriously injured in the clash at Punganur in Chittoor district and another one lost his eye. 

The government has pointed out that N. Chandrababu Naidu was leading a rally of 4,000 to 5,000 people at Punganur and that he was accompanied by among others, Ramachandra Reddy, who is accused in at least 16 previous crimes. Clashes ensued there and also at Angallu in Annamayya district.

Offences were duly registered under under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the State said, objecting to the grant of anticipatory bails by the High Court to the accused, asking whether in doing so, it (the HC) had basically erred in law. 

