State failed to complete irrigation projects: Somu

VIZIANAGARAM

23 June 2021 22:59 IST

‘Instead of creating wealth, it is mortgaging public properties’

The YSRCP government has completely ignored development and failed to complete irrigation projects such as Thotapalli, Vamsadhara Phase-II, Gundlakamma in the State, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said the government could not speed up the Polavaram project works too in spite of the allocation of funds by the Union government.

The State government also failed to take up the petrochemical complex in Kakinada despite its potential of creating five lakh jobs.

“The Union government has came forward to extend its helping hand in taking forward the prestigious ₹40,000-crore project. But there is little response from the State government. Instead of creating wealth, it is mortgaging public properties. The BJP will oppose it,” Mr. Veerraju said.

Senior party leaders spoke about the agitations staged against move to increase property and other taxes.

Former MLA Gadde Baburao and other leaders accompanied Mr. Veerraju to the Prema Samajam, where he planted saplings on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.