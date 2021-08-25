State ensured quick relief to Ramya’s family, NCSC told

GUNTUR

25 August 2021 01:25 IST

YSRCP Dalit leaders explain action taken by govt. in the case

A delegation comprising Dalit leaders in the YSR Congress Party, Adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others met the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Arun Halder, and furnished details on the steps taken by the State government with regard to the murder of an engineering student in Guntur.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr. Prabhakar said the NCSC team had lauded the steps taken by the State in arresting the accused and providing financial assistance to the family of the victim in a very short span of time.

The State government had been taking stringent action in cases of atrocities on women and the accused in the engineering student’s case would be punished severely as per law. He said they had explained the atrocities and attacks on the Dalits during the previous government’s rule and that the opposition parties had been trying to politicise the issue for their gain.

Advertising

Advertising

State SC, ST Commission Vice-Chairman and MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said the State government had provided financial assistance along with a house site patta to the family of the victim.

Mr. Vara Prasad said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been reacting to the atrocities on women, the poor and the Dalits immediately and ensuring that their concerns were addressed.