ADVERTISEMENT

State Energy Conservation Awards given to ‘energy-efficient’ organisations

December 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Awards distributed at aledictory of the National Energy Conservation Week organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (JMD) K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco JMD (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy and APCPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhana Reddy presented State Energy Conservation Awards-2023 to government and private organisations which excelled in implementing Energy Efficiency (EE) programs at the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM), here on Wednesday.

WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, Guntur, Vignan Institute of Information Technology, Visakhapatnam, Divisional Railway Manager Office, Guntakal (South Central Railway), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Ajinomoto Bio Pharma, Visakhapatnam, NTPC’s Simhadri super thermal power station at Parawada in Visakhapatnam district,  Sree Jayajothi Cements Private Limited, Banaganapalli won awards in the gold category. 

Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, Rail Vikas Bhavan, Guntur (Office of the DRM), Tenali municipality, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Unit-15), Visakhapatnam, Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr.NTTPS), Vijayawada, KCP Limited (cement  production no.2), Jaggayyapet and NTR district have won awards under the silver category. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy thanked Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand for their guidance and support in the promotion of EE and energy conservation activities. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US