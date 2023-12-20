State Energy Conservation Awards given to ‘energy-efficient’ organisations

December 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (JMD) K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco JMD (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy and APCPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhana Reddy presented State Energy Conservation Awards-2023 to government and private organisations which excelled in implementing Energy Efficiency (EE) programs at the valedictory of the National Energy Conservation Week organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM), here on Wednesday.

WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, Guntur, Vignan Institute of Information Technology, Visakhapatnam, Divisional Railway Manager Office, Guntakal (South Central Railway), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Ajinomoto Bio Pharma, Visakhapatnam, NTPC’s Simhadri super thermal power station at Parawada in Visakhapatnam district, Sree Jayajothi Cements Private Limited, Banaganapalli won awards in the gold category.

Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, Rail Vikas Bhavan, Guntur (Office of the DRM), Tenali municipality, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Unit-15), Visakhapatnam, Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr.NTTPS), Vijayawada, KCP Limited (cement production no.2), Jaggayyapet and NTR district have won awards under the silver category.

SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy thanked Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand for their guidance and support in the promotion of EE and energy conservation activities.