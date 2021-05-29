State eager to conduct Intermediate examinations in August

Education Minister urges Centre to schedule all competitive exams in September

Education Minister A. Suresh has requested the Union government to schedule all the competitive examinations in September this year, as the State is hopeful of conducting the qualifying examination (10+2 or Intermediate) during August.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, he said a large number of students from Andhra Pradesh write competitive examinations such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, and ICAR for admission to various professional colleges.

“Besides, the State government conducts EAPCET for those who pass 10+2 for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses, wherein 25% weightage is given to the qualifying examination score and the remaining 75% for the common entrance test,” Mr. Suresh explained, adding that this mandates the conduct of 10 +2 examination in the State.

Mr. Suresh said the State was in favour of conducting the examinations as and when the conditions were conducive. The practical examinations had already been completed in April this year, and arrangements for the conduct of the theory examinations were in place. The question papers had been sent to the respective district headquarters, and were now in safe custody, Mr. Suresh said in his letter.

The plan was to conduct the examinations for the students of first and second (final) year Intermediate on alternate days. According to the time-table worked out, the theory examinations would be completed in 16 days (eight days each for first and second year students).

“In 40 days, the entire process of valuation and announcing the result can be completed,” Mr. Suresh said.

Since the revised schedule of the examinations would have to be declared at least 15 days in advance, the entire process could be completed in two months, he added.

The examinations would be conducted at the designated centres in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, he said.