State continues to see less than 4,000 new COVID cases

35 deaths take the toll to 12,779

The State reported less than 4,000 new infections for the fifth consecutive day and the cumulative tally increased to 18,93,923, including 3,464 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

During the same period, 35 new deaths were reported and the death toll increased to 12,779.

The number of recoveries increased to 18,46,716, including the 4,284 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 97.36%. There are 37,323 active cases in the State.

The daily positivity rate of the 93,759 samples tested was at 3.69%, while the overall positivity rate of 2.21 crore samples tested remains at 8.55%.

All the districts reported five or less than five deaths in the past day.

Chittoor and Prakasam reported five deaths each while East Godavari and Guntur reported four deaths each. Krishna and Srikakulam reported three deaths each while Anantapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each. Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari reported one new death each.

East Godavari reported 667 new infections while Chittoor reported 597 while all other districts reported less than four hundred in the past day.

They include West Godavari (397), Prakasam (349), Nellore (262), Krishna (250), Guntur (222), Kadapa (187), Anantapur (130), Visakhapatnam (126), Srikakulam (109), Vizianagaram (90) and Kurnool (78).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,64,397), Chittoor (2,21,049), Guntur (1,62,849), West Godavari (1,62,596), Anantapur (1,54,228), Visakhapatnam (1,48,911), Nellore (1,27,842), Kurnool (1,22,044), Prakasam (1,21,913), Srikakulam (1,18,716), Kadapa (1,06,811), Krishna (1,02,168) and Vizianagaram (80,399).