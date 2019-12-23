State committed to provide quality education to all students: official

“Infrastructure and modern facilities play a key role in the quality of education. Therefore, the State government has allocated ₹3,600 crore for the refurbishment of 15,715 government schools which will be ready by June 2020,” said B. Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary, School Education.

At the two-day State level workshop on ‘Strengthening of Education System of Public Sector,’ held here on Monday, Mr. Rajsekhar lamented the existing state of the government schools and the education provided to the students of those schools. He said that the State government took stock of the situation and was determined to provide quality education to all the students.

“A State School Regulatory and Monitory Commission has been formed which will be responsible for supervising the facilities of all the schools in the State, including the infrastructure and quality of education. Besides this, the commission will also monitor the fees and quality of teachers as well,” the Principal Secretary said.

‘Redundant segregation’

“The basic fabric of education has been compromised by all its stakeholders. Redundant segregation of student based on their performance, thereby breeding unhealthy competition and pushing children to attend coaching classes for entrance exams affects their mental health and does not enable them to enjoy their childhood,” he added.

Mr. Rajsekhar urged all the stakeholders, from owners of educational institutions to parents, to participate and contribute towards giving education a complete facelift in the State.

‘Dignified education’

State Commissioner of School Education V. Chinaveerabhadrudu said that it was the fundamental right of all the children to receive quality and dignified education at all schools in the State. “We even hear of cases where children have been abused by teachers in schools. We need to make children feel safe in school because that is where they grow,” he said.

The two-day workshop, organised by the Right To Education Forum, AP, and Child Fund India. aims to take stock of public education system in the State by conducting discussions on the ways and means of strengthening public education in the State.