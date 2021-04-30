State committed to holding Inter exams as per schedule: CM

GUNTUR

30 April 2021 23:56 IST

Reiterating that the State government is committed to holding the Intermediate examination from May 5, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Friday that the Centre had not taken any stand on holding of examinations, and had left the decision to the States.

“We have taken the decision to hold the examinations keeping the interest of the students in mind. A good result in the examinations will ensure a better future, and what is the use if the students get a mere pass certificate? It is very easy just to say we want to cancel the examinations, and it is very difficult to conduct the examinations. The teachers would have to remember that we have taken the decision to hold the examinations even in these times, only to ensure that the children will have a better future,’’ said Mr. Jagan.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Education A. Suresh;, Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar; Commissioner, school education, V. Chinabadradu; Project Director, SSA, Vetri Selvi; and other officials were present.