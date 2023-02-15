ADVERTISEMENT

State collecting 45 taxes unmindful of burden: Naidu

February 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - JAGGAMPETA (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the State was collecting 45 types of taxes, unmindful of a burden on the poor.

Mr. Naidu resumed his three-day ‘Idem Kharma Mana Rastraniki’ campaign at Jaggampeta in East Godavari district to expose the failure of Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. “The State government is collecting in various ways four times more than what is being spent on welfare schemes,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

He said the YSR Congress Party’s political journey would soon come to an end in the State and its chances to return to power were bleak. “It is time to Mr. Jagan was sent back home. The cycle (party symbol of TDP) needs to be back on the track,” Mr. Naidu said.

Thousands of TDP partymen took out a bike rally and followed Mr. Naidu in the campaign.

