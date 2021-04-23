State clocks 38 deaths and 11,766 new cases

Five districts account for 50% of the over 10 lakh infections reported so far

The pandemic curve hit a new peak in the State with the daily tally of COVID-19 infections reaching 11,766 in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. During the period, 38 deaths were reported.

The last peak of 10,830 new cases was reported eight months ago on August 26, 2020, which was 168 days after the confirmation of the first-ever infection in the State.

The incidence of infections is rapid during the second wave. The new peak was reached in 68 days after the first wave flattened in mid-February this year.

The cumulative tally crossed 10 lakh in 408 days and stood at 10,09,228.

Recovery rate

Despite 4,441 patients recovering in the last one day, the recovery rate came down to 91.89%. The number of recoveries reached 9,27,418, which left 74,231 cases active. The death toll reached 7,579 and the mortality rate stood at 0.75%.

The last one lakh infections were reported in 18 days (from April 6) and only 6.41 lakh samples were tested to detect them. The positivity rate of these tests was 15.06%. The silver lining was that only 335 of them died.

Earlier, the State had tested 76.2 lakh samples to detect one lakh cases (9th lakh) in 158 days and their positivity rate was just 1.31%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.588 crore samples tested so far was 6.35% and that of the 45,581 samples tested in the last one day was an all-time high at 25.8%.

Of the last one lakh cases, over 40% were from three districts – Chittoor (15,917), Guntur (13,391) and Srikakulam (10,900).

Of the 38 deaths, Nellore reported six and Chittoor five. The toll in other districts was as follows: Srikakulam, Kurnool, East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam (4 each), Visakhapatnam (3) and Guntur and Vizianagaram (2 each). There were no deaths in three districts.

Chittoor’s daily tally

Chittoor once again reported the highest single-day tally of 1,885 cases. It was followed by Guntur (1,593), Anantapur (1,201), Kurnool (1,180), Srikakulam (1,052), Nellore (949), Visakhapatnam (910), Krishna (831), East Godavari (796), Vizianagaram (448), Prakasam (370), Kadapa (361) and West Godavari (190).

East Godavari, Chittoor, West Godavari, Guntur and Anantapur accounted for 50% of the 10 lakh infections reported so far.

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,33,407), Chittoor (1,07,038), West Godavari (95,643), Guntur 92,725), Anantapur (74,723), Nellore (72,137), Visakhapatnam (71,739), Kurnool (70,822), Prakasam (67,579), Kadapa (59,655), Srikakulam (57,857), Krishna (57,547) and Vizianagaram (45,461).