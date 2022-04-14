State celebrates Ambedkar Jayanthi

Ministers pay tributes at event organised by govt.

Ministers pay tributes at event organised by govt.

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh and other elected representatives paid tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the 131st birth anniversary celebrations organised by the State government at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Thursday.

They offered floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar at the programme. Mr. Seetharam said that Ambedkar was a world icon and was inspired by intellectuals across the globe. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy followed in the footsteps of Ambedkar in implementing welfare schemes to uplift the downtrodden sections of society.

Minister for Social Welfare Mr. Nagarjuna said that despite facing discrimination Ambedkar guided the nation with revolutionary reforms. He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also brought in revolutionary political and social reforms by giving priority to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities in the Cabinet as well as in appointment to various other political posts.

MP Nandigam Suresh, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Adviser (Social Justice) to Govt. Jupudi Prabhakar, Human Rights Commission member G. Srinivasa Rao, SC Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanakarao, SC Mala Corporation chairperson Peddapati Ammaji, SC Relli Corporation chairman Vaddadi Madhusudhan Rao and others were present.

Later, the Group of Ministers including Mr. Nagarjuna, Mr. Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's model statue of the proposed 125-foot statue at Swarjya Maidan in the city.

Mr. Nagarjuna said the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar would be inaugurated on April 14, 2023, and 18.81 acres would be developed into Ambedkar memorial park.