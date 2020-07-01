State cannot keep it promises without Central aid: Ravela

The Central government has sanctioned about ₹45,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh in the form of deficit financing, State’s share of taxes, and various grants, according to BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu.
“However, the YSRCP government is not giving due credit to the Centre for the support it has been availing. Instead, it is publicising everything as its own, and most of the schemes are named after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, notwithstanding the fact that without the Central assistance, the State will struggle to keep its promises,” Mr. Kishore Babu said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.
Mr. Kishore Babu said none of the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was named after him, whereas in A.P. every scheme would have the name and photograph of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as if they were his pet projects.
Garib Kalyan Yojana
The BJP leader said the Central government had ensured distribution of food and other essential commodities worth ₹60,000 crore to the poor during the first three months of the lockdown. Steps were taken to distribute food items costing another ₹90,000 crore for July-November period as the poor and migrant workers were finding it difficult to earn two square meals a day.
Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, ₹31,000 crore was remitted to the Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore women. Another ₹18,000 crore was credited into the bank accounts of about nine-crore farmers. Many such measures were taken to mitigate the impact of lockdown, he added.
