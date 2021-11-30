State can take a decision on inclusion of Kapus in BC list, says Laxman

Visakhapatnam

30 November 2021 17:58 IST

‘Chief Ministers of A.P. and Telangana should come out with a White Paper on what they had done for the BCs and minorities’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman dared the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to come out with a White Paper on what they had done for the BCs and minorities.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the OBC Morcha of the BJP was an integral part of the party and has been created to work for the backward castes and the downtrodden. The jobs for BC communities in the local bodies have been pending since long but the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing, Mr. Laxman alleged. After securing a good number of seats in the GVMC election, we could secure jobs for them, he said.

He pointed out that the founder of TDP N.T. Rama Rao had given 34% reservation for candidates from the BC segment and that is why leaders such as Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Devender Goud had emerged. What has Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy done, he questioned. “He reduced the reservation quota from 34 to 20%,” he said.

“At the national-level, we have already committed to fill up 9,000 jobs in Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Central universities with eligible candidates from the BC segment,” Mr. Laxman said.

Highlighting the commitment of BJP for the backward castes, he said, “We have about 27 Ministers from the OBC segment in the Central Government and about 11 Ministers from the Scheduled Caste segment. This apart, we have eight Ministers who are tribals, 11 women and five are from various minority segments.”

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from backward segment, our President Ram Nath Kovid is a Dalit,” he added.

Coming down heavily on dynasty politics, he said that not only the Congress party but even the regional parties are into dynasty politics. Referring to a question on census for the OBCs, he said that there are many legal complications at the national level and so the Union Government has given full powers to the State governments to conduct their own census. “The Union Government would welcome the results. We have left it to the Andhra Pradesh government to include Kapus in the BC list,” he said.