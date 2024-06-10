ADVERTISEMENT

State boy bags All India Rank eight in JEE Advanced

Published - June 10, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A Vijayawada student, Koduru Tejeswar, has secured the All India Rank eight (Common Rank List eight) in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024, the results of which were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) on June 9.

Tejaswar, from the IIT-Madras zone, features in the top-10 rankers in the country, with 331 out of 360 marks. Ved Lahoti of the IIT-Delhi zone secured the top position by getting 355 out of 360 marks. As many as 1,80,200 candidates wrote the exam held on May 26, out of which 48,248 qualified.

Tejaswar, hailing from Kurnool and a student of FIITJEE Vijayawada, secured All India Rank 83 in the JEE Mains 2024. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling began on June 10. For more information check the website jeeadv.ac.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US