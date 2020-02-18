State blazing a new trail in healthcare, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme aimed at revamping hospitals and health centres across the State at a cost of ₹ 15,337 crore in three years.

Addressing a public meeting at the STBC grounds here after the launch, Mr. Jagan said government hospitals would be constructed or modernised conforming to the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

Giving the breakdown, the Chief Minister said in the first phase, of the 7,458 health sub-centres, 4,906 would get new buildings and the rest would be modernised. The government had allocated ₹1,129 crore for the first phase. In the second phase, of the 1,145 Primary Health Centres (PHC), 149 would be constructed afresh and the rest would be revamped. Apart from that, 169 community health centres (CHC) and area hospitals would be strengthened. The government had allocated ₹1,212 crore for community health centres (CHCs) and ₹700 crore for area hospitals.

In the third phase, district hospitals along with teaching hospitals would be strengthened. Construction of new hospitals would also be taken up. Sixteen teaching hospitals would be constructed, taking the total to 27, he said. A total of ₹12,300 crore had been allocated for the purpose.

The number of doctors and nurses would go up proportionately and no patient would return disappointed. “This is the highest amount of money spent by any State on healthcare,” he said.

Kanti Velugu

Later, the Chief Minister launched the third phase of the Dr. YSR Kanti Velugu scheme under which free eye check-up would be conducted for 56 lakh elderly persons at village and ward secretariats. “Spectacles would be delivered at the doorstep of the needy after two weeks,” he added. From March 1, eye surgeries would be conducted at 133 centres. Eleven teaching hospitals, 13, district hospitals, 28 area hospitals and 81 NGO eye hospitals had been identified to provide treatment.

The third phase of Kanti Velugu, which would end on July 1, would cost the government ₹560 crore.The CM said in the first two phases, over 70 lakh lakh schoolchildren were covered and free free spectacles given to 1.5 lakh children.

“As promised, treatment will be given to identified children after the Class X examinations, ” he added.