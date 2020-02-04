Andhra Pradesh

State bags two tourism awards

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism has received awards for excellence in tourism services at two different events held recently.

According to a release, the State Tourism Department bagged the Excellence Award for Religious Tourism by the Business & Luxury Travel Mart 2020 organised at New Delhi. The department also received the award for ‘Most Promising New Destinations State’ for Buddhism at the Travel and Tourism Fair, Chennai.

AP Tourism Authority CEO and AP Tourism Development Corporation MD Pravin Kumar said that the accolades received by the department would give a fillip to the tourism sector in the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:07:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/state-bags-two-tourism-awards/article30730192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY