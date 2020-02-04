State bags two tourism awards

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism has received awards for excellence in tourism services at two different events held recently.
According to a release, the State Tourism Department bagged the Excellence Award for Religious Tourism by the Business & Luxury Travel Mart 2020 organised at New Delhi. The department also received the award for ‘Most Promising New Destinations State’ for Buddhism at the Travel and Tourism Fair, Chennai.
AP Tourism Authority CEO and AP Tourism Development Corporation MD Pravin Kumar said that the accolades received by the department would give a fillip to the tourism sector in the State.
