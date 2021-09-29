State bags ‘Best Tourism Policy’ award

‘Government identified tourism sector as one of the key growth engines’

Andhra Pradesh has bagged an award for its “Best Tourism Policy”. The award was presented by the Tour and Travels’ Association at a function organised in virtual mode.

At a press conference, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargava complimented the tourism team and attributed the achievement to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision.

Stating that the government had identified the tourism sector as one of the key growth engines, he said the new AP Tourism Policy was a path-breaking one in many ways.

Mr. Bhargava said the policy had been crafted keeping in mind the ever-changing nature of tourism, the strengths and advantages in the State, the interests of large-scale and small-scale investors, and all other stakeholders. It offered some of the best incentives, attractive terms for land allotment and proposed initiatives that would position the State as a premier world-class tourism destination with robust infrastructure.

He said Andhra Pradesh was a land of abundant tourism potential, as the State was blessed with the country’s second longest coastline (974 Km), perennial rivers, scenic backwaters, hills and forests, ancient temples and Buddhist sites, besides a vibrant and rich culture and heritage. The government was committed to the socio-economic development of the State and regarded the tourism sector as one of the key growth engines for the economy of the State and crucial for employment generation

The main objectives of the policy were to create a conducive environment for co-creation of diverse tourism products and experiences and develop 11 themes of tourism including Rural Tourism, Heritage Tourism, Buddhist Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Beach and Water Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Tourism, Religious Tourism, Cuisine Tourism, Wellness Tourism, MICE Tourism and Medical Tourism.

“We want to provide best quality experience at all touch points to the tourists visiting the state and promote responsible tourism practices among all tourism stakeholders,” MrBhargava said, adding that the idea was to position the state as a preferred tourism destination nationally and globally.

He said the incentives like 100 % waiver of land use conversion charge, 100 % reimbursement of stamp duty and fixed cost power reimbursement to new tourism units at Rs. 2 per unit for a period of five years from COD were some of the best in the country.

Mr. Bhargava said a rationalised land lease policy was bound to attract investors to the state.