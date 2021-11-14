State at the top in obtaining loans and revenue deficit, alleges TDP

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2021 00:38 IST

‘YSRCP pushing Andhra Pradesh into a state of bankruptcy’

The State has achieved the distinction of being at the top, both in acquiring loans and in revenue deficit in the first half of the financial year 2021-22, and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy owes an explanation on this, TDP national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram has said.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said the State’s revenue deficit stood at ₹33,140 crore despite the YSRCP government borrowing loans worth a whopping ₹39,933 crore in the first six months of this financial year.

“This is proof of how the money acquired through loans and tax revenues is being diverted by the corrupt YSRCP, which has shunned welfare of the people,” Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Reminding that the CAG had asked for proper accounts pertaining to ₹41,000 crore, the TDP leader said the government was also accountable for an additional ₹31,000 crore.

“No money has been spent on the crucial Polavaram project and other important Rayalaseema projects and development works,” he alleged.

Referring to reports in the national media on how the State’s revenue deficit had increased by a whopping 662%, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said that the State government had projected a revenue deficit of ₹5,000 crore in the budget for 12 months, but the deficit had touched ₹33,140 crore in the first half itself.

“The YSRCP is pushing Andhra Pradesh into a state of bankruptcy,” the TDP leader alleged.

Pending bills

Despite accruing huge revenue through taxes and loans, the government was unable to clear pending bills to suppliers of medical equipment, milk, eggs and meal, he said.

The Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AIMED) had given a ‘Red Notice’ against the State government, which had turned defaulter by not paying for the products supplied, the TDP leader said.

“The AIMED has asked its members not to supply medical devices to the A.P. Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIC) without securing 100 % advance payments,” he said.

The A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) too had served notices asking the government to release dues worth ₹25,000 crore to the Discoms, he added.

The YSRCP government had not paid bills worth ₹130 crore towards milk supplied to children and, as a result, Karnataka stopped the milk supply, Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged.

The government also defaulted in paying ₹110 crore to suppliers of eggs to the anganwadis.

“The contractors who had supplied food to the COVID-19 patients when the pandemic was at its peak are waiting for clearance of their bills worth ₹30 crore. Employees are not receiving their salary in time, and they are being denied PRC and DAs. Where is the money going?” he questioned.

The State seemed to be further slipping into a deep financial crisis, which was a major cause for worry, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said.