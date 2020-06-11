State announces two more welfare schemes

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved two new welfare schemes – ‘Jagananna Thodu’ and ‘YSR Cheyutha’.

Information and Public relations (I &PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media here that under ‘YSR Cheyutha’, a sum of ₹75,000 per annum would be provided to the women belonging to the SC / ST / BC / Minority communities. About 25 lakh women in the age group of 45 to 60 would stand to gain, the Minister said, and added that the amount would be provided to them in four equal instalments of ₹18,750 each. “It is proposed to launch the scheme in August,” he added

Under ‘Jagananna Thodu’, an interest-free term loan of ₹10,000 per year would be extended to the hawkers, street vendors, and artisans engaged in traditional handicrafts through banks.

It was decided to launch the scheme in October to benefit nearly nine lakh people, he said.

‘Sampoorna Poshana’ expanded

These apart, the Cabinet decided to expand the scope and reach of the ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana’ scheme, under which nutritious food was being supplied to children and pregnant women, irrespective of their health profile. Titled ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus’, the scheme was now expanded to benefit 77 tribal mandals. It was decided to spend ₹1,863.11 crore under both the schemes.

The Cabinet also effected certain changes in the housing scheme as per the directions of the High Court.

As per the new terms and conditions, the allocated house sites can be sold only after the beneficiary constructs a house and resides in it for a minimum period of five years.

Under the ‘YSR Vidhya Deevena’, the fee reimbursement would be directly credited to the accounts of the mothers in four instalments in order to give them the right to question the management regarding academics and infrastructure, the Minister said.

Sanskrit academy in Tirupati

In another major decision, the Cabinet had, in principle, agreed to set up a Sanskrit academy in Tirupati. It also cleared the proposals to establish Telugu and Sanskrit academies under the A.P. Higher Education Society.