State adds 50,000 cases in 41 days

13 deaths and 1,010 infections registered in 24 hours

The State reported 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,010 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The cumulative tally of infections reached 20,50,324. The last 50,000 infections were reported in the past 41 days, during which period 23.21 lakh samples had been tested with a positivity rate of 2.15%.

The cumulative toll increased to 14,176 with a mortality rate of 0.69%.

The number of active cases came down to 11,503 with 1,149 patients recovering during the past one day. The total number of recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,24,645 and 98.75% respectively.

The positivity rate of the 58,054 samples tested in the past day was 1.74%. The daily positivity rate was less than 2% for the fourth consecutive day. The overall positivity rate of the 2.829 crore samples tested remained at 7.25%.

Chittoor leads toll, tally chart

Chittoor district reported five deaths in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Guntur and Prakasam (two each), and East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore (one each).

Chittoor district also reported 218 infections, the highest in the State. There were no cases in Kurnool during the period. The tally in other districts was as follows: East Godavari (175), Prakasam (129), West Godavari (115), Guntur (100), Krishna (84), Nellore (74), Visakhapatnam (60), Kadapa (30), Anantapur (9), Vizianagaram (9) and Srikakulam (7).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,91,311), Chittoor (2,43,926), West Godavari (1,77,748), Guntur (1,75,975), Anantapur (1,57,606), Visakhapatnam (1,56,647), Nellore (1,44,950), Prakasam (1,37,289), Kurnool (1,24,016), Srikakulam (1,22,710), Krishna (1,17,475), Kadapa (1,15,014) and Vizianagaram (82,762).