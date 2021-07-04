State added one lakh COVID-19 cases in 23 days

29 deaths and 3,175 cases reported in 24 hours

The State reported 29 COVID-19 deaths and 3,175 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative crossed 19 lakh and reached 19,02,923, while the death toll increased to 12,844 with a death rate of 0.67%.

The infection tally increased from 18 lakh to 19 lakh in 23 days, with an average of 4,600 infections per day.

Earlier, it took 11 days for the tally to increase from 17 lakh to 18 lakh with an average of 9,300 infections per day. The positivity rate of the samples tested to detect the last one lakh cases was 5.3%.

During the past day, 94,595 samples were tested and 3.36% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 2.23 crore samples tested stand at 8.51%.

Recovery rate

The number of recoveries and the recovery rate slightly increased to 18,54,754 and 97.47% respectively, as 3,692 patients recovered in the past day leaving 35,325 cases active.

Chittoor reported six deaths and Krishna five. They were followed by East Godavari (4), Kurnool and Prakasam (3 each), and Anantapur (2 each). Except Vizianagaram, the remaining districts reported one death each.

East Godavari continued to see the highest daily tally as it reported 662 new infections in the past day.

It was followed by Chittoor (473), West Godavari (398), Prakasam (322), Nellore (235), Guntur (215), Krishna (210), Kadapa (181), Visakhapatnam (142), Anantapur (137), Srikakulam (79), Vizianagaram (62) and Kurnool (59).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,65,650), Chittoor (2,21,965), West Godavari (1,63,332), Guntur (1,63,300), Anantapur (1,54,465), Visakhapatnam (1,49,123), Nellore (1,28,262), Prakasam (1,22,598), Kurnool (1,22,222), Srikakulam (1,18,900), Kadapa (1,07,109), Krishna (1,02,582) and Vizianagaram (80,520).