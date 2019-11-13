Starving construction workers pin hopes on govt. relief

Thousands of construction workers are virtually starving due to lack of work, thanks to the scarcity of sand in the State. Many migrated labourers who used to earn a decent income when there was brisk construction activity in several parts of A.P. are forced to come back to their native villages in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts as works have come to a halt.

More than 2.6 lakh families in these two districts depend on the money sent by their family members who migrated to urban areas for work. Each earning member used to send an average of ₹5,000 to their families living in the two districts. However, with the construction activity coming to a halt in the State, the families are left penniless. In fact, the burden has further increased on these families with their working members coming back from places like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.

“We are unable to make both ends meet in cities with skyrocketing rents, even in slum areas. As advised by my parents, I have come back from Guntur as there was no work there,” says G. Gowru Naidu of Bondapalli village of Vizianagaram district. “We could not celebrate Dasara and Deepavali as we had no money. Now, it looks like our family has to forget even the coming Sankranti festival as there is no sign of revival in the construction activity,” laments Y. Simhachalam of Denkada village in Vizianagaram district.

Election effect

Another labourer L. Appala Swamy says troubles for workers have started since March. “Many realtors slowed down construction activity in February-March in anticipation of a general dip in the sale of properties as elections were round the corner. At least there was partial activity then, but now there is none. The government should come to our rescue by announcing financial relief,” he opines.

The CPI, AITUC and other parties have been organising several agitations in Vizianagaram over the sand issue. CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok alleges that the government is dilly-dallying over ensuring sufficient supply of sand although the rains stopped a couple of weeks ago.

The situation is similar in Srikakulam, the district known for having the best construction workers. The workers used to earn ₹400 per day in cities.

Protest today

Remarks Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: “The YSR Congress government has lost people’s faith with its wrong policies over sand and other issues. The government has snatched away the livelihood of the people instead of creating new job opportunities. At least now, it should correct its mistake since poor families are directly affected by the realty slump.”

CPI Srikakulam district secretary Sanapala Narasimhulu appeals to the government to announce at least ₹10,000 compensation per month for each worker since its new sand policy has left them starving for the last five months.

“All the Left parties will organise a ‘Sand March’ in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Apart from construction workers, painters, plumbers, electricians and others will also participate in the protest,” he says.