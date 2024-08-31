Startup ecosystem is key to creating sustainable employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister P. Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications P. Chandrasekhar on August 31 (Saturday) said creating a startup ecosystem was imperative to create sustainable employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural of a curtain-raiser for the ‘Rural Ankura Yatra’, a bus yatra launched by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), a platform for startup founders, investors and mentors to connect and collaborate on innovative projects, at K.L. Deemed to be University at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district, the Union Minister urged students to explore the limitless potential of new ideas.

“Innovation has no limits. Your ideas can help change the rural landscape in the State for the better,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar underscored the need to raise awareness on the issue and said private enterprises should join hands as the government alone cannot handle it alone.

“We need proficient and diligent mentors to carry out the task of setting the younger generation on the path of finding solutions to the local problems in the rural areas,” he said, citing the example of the success story of self-help groups (SHGs) in the country.

Pointing out that nearly 65% of India’s population lives in rural areas, Mr. Chandrasekhar said around 10 crore rural population was engaged through the SHG network. “Money is a byproduct of hard work and dedication,” he said and urged students to invest commitment in whatever they do.

He said colleges and universities should spearhead a startup movement and engage students in research projects on issues related to rural life and encourage them to find solutions. “Moving closer to the nature will serve the purpose of creating rural employment and preserving cultural heritage,” he said.

Chairperson and convener of the Ankura Yatra, J.A. Chowdary said it was a collaborative effort of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Chief Executive Officers, Chief Experience Officers and investors from across the world who had roots in Indian villages and towns. They will travel along the bus yatra and engage with rural communities to provide them guidance, mentorship and support for emerging startups, he said.

The Ankura Yatra is scheduled to cover key locations that include Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Kuppam, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool in the State from September 30 to October 3.

University Chancellor Koneru Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma, Pro-Vice-Chancellors A.V.S. Prasad, K. Rajasekhara Rao and Venkatram, Registrar K. Subbarao, Dean of Skill Development and Student Progression A. Sreenadh and others participated in the event.