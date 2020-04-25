Startup claims solution to stop spread of COVID-19

A startup incubated at Bio Valley Incubation Council at AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam has developed a nano copper compound which it claims can prevent inhibition of various viruses including novel coronavirus by spraying it on fabrics.

Founder of Aarshadhatu Green Nanotechnologies India Private Limited A.B.S. Sastry, an ayurveda scientist, who works on application of traditional sciences with modern counterparts, has said they are confident of stopping the spread of COVID-19 by using anti-pathogen fabric to produce face masks, hospital apparel and protective clothing.

He told The Hindu on Monday that they had developed an inorganic plus organic nano particle formulation which could be coated on to the fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of zinc oxide and nano copper particles into textiles.

“The padded fabrics that were cured exhibited agglomerated distribution of copper nano particles. To determine the mechanical integrity of the fabrics, tensile and tear testing were carried as per ASTM Standards (ASTM D-5034 for tensile and ASTM D-1424 for tear testing). The average tensile strength of the fabric with nano copper and zinc oxide particles exhibited tensile strength better than the untreated fabric,” he stated.

Dr. Sastry said sustainability of viral property of the fabrics after rigorous washing cycle was studied as per well-defined standards. Nano particles loaded fabrics were found to be effective till seven washing cycles with the zone of inhibition decreasing from 1.9 cm to 0.6 cm.

Antiviral face masks

“We therefore are seriously working on the large-scale development of providing antiviral face masks, eye wear and hospital clothing like aprons, protection suits, patient bed sheets and curtains. The virus is spread via aerosol and direct contact. Significantly, the latest reports also state that the visual route is a key mechanism for infection,” the scientist said.

“Antiviral personal protective equipment, which are economical, highly robust and efficient as well as eco-friendly are therefore of critical significance to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Sastry pointed out.

According to him, Aarshadhaatu has a patented “E3 production methods” (economical, efficient and eco-friendly) that is environmentally benign. This patented technology has an advantage of natural organic coating on the nano material during the manufacturing process leading to better shelf-life and reduced risk of oxidation.

Stating that the application of copper against bacterial viruses was known in the ancient age, National Research Development Corporation Chairman and Managing Director H. Purushottam said the initiative on use of nano copper solution was praiseworthy and said further scientific validation was required before its commercial use.