Start admission process for Intermediate and degree colleges: SFI

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 19:33 IST

‘An agitation will be launched if no action taken on the issue’

The Students Federation of India (SFI) Greater Visakha City Committee has demanded immediate conduct of admissions into Intermediate and degree colleges in the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, SFI city committee president K. Prabhudas and secretary L.J. Naidu said that both the Central and the State governments had finalised the dates for opening of colleges, while directing the managements to ensure COVID-19 protocol was strictly implemented.

Advertising

Advertising

The SFI leaders alleged that the State government had failed to ensure that the admission process was started. Students were going to the colleges, from far-off places, and returning home disappointed on being told that the admission process is yet to begin. This was creating confusion among the students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed that the admission process has to be completed by October-end. But, the process is yet to begin in the State. Demanding immediate starting of admissions, they threatened to launch an agitation otherwise.