Star Walkers Club founder felicitated in Srikakulam

Several members of the Star Walkers Club including P.G. Gupta, S. Joginaidu, M. Vasudevachari and others, felicitated the association’s founder president Gedela Indira Prasad, in a programme organised in Srikakulam Government degree college, here on Sunday, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

They recalled Mr. Prasad’s contribution to promoting the practice of walking among people across the State as he initiated several walkers’ associations in various places.

Besides Mr. Prasad, the members of the Club felicitated retired BSNL official G. Venkata Appala Naidu. All members vowed to take up plantation drives on the college premises and other places during the rainy season.