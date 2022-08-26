Star tortoises seized from a van after road mishap in Konaseema of A.P.

A file photo of the Indian star tortoise. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Katrenikona police on Friday seized Indian star tortoises packed in seven bags from a van at Cheyyuru village in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The transport of tortoises came to light following a road accident in which the van was hit by a lorry.

“The Indian star tortoises have been found in the van. They were packed in seven bags which have been seized,” Mummidivaram Circle Inspector M. Janakiram told The Hindu.

Two persons in the van, who were transporting the tortoises from S.Yanam, suffered injuries in the mishap and have been admitted to a local hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.